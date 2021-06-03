Maine man charged with assault on juvenile after 'ding dong dash' prank in Waterville, police say

Michael Paskell, 29, of North Anson, was issued a summons for misdemeanor assault in connection with the incident

WATERVILLE, Maine — A juvenile was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after he was assaulted by an adult at the Fireside Inn in Waterville, according to police.

Michael Paskell, 29, of North Anson, was issued a summons for misdemeanor assault in connection with the incident.

Waterville police Sgt. Joshua Woods said it happened around midnight and was spurred by a "ding dong dash" prank by a group of three boys. According to Woods, the group knocked on Paskell's door and took off running. Woods said the boys then knocked on the door a second time and Paskell assaulted one of them while the other two took off running.

Woods said Benjamin McCord, 23, of Tallahassee, Florida, a man associated with Paskell, was staying in a different room at the inn. Woods said police were told McCord was a felon and that he had been seen with a gun on Friday. Police obtained a search warrant for his room, where they said they found a gun.

McCord was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and taken to the Kennebec County Jail. He was not charged in connection with the alleged assault.