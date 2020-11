John Bennett is being held at the Washington County Jail.

CALAIS, Maine — A Calais man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire on Lafayette Street on November 3.

On that day, investigators with the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a single-family residence to investigate a fire in a dwelling. The fire was classified as incendiary.

As a result of the fire investigation, on November 5, investigators arrested John Bennett, 29, of Calais and charged him with arson (Class A).