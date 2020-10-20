Maine man charged with alleged sexual assault dies

MAINE, USA — A man from Leeds who was being investigated by Maine State Police for allegations of Gross Sexual Assault against a woman has died.
State Police say on Oct. 9, Androscoggin District Attorney’s Office reviewed the evidence in the case and granted a nationwide arrest warrant for Michael Bell, 44, charging one count each of Unlawful Sexual Contact Class A and Class B four counts of Gross Sexual Assault Class A.
Bell was found in Kankakee, Illinois, but died shortly after being located by police due to an ongoing medical issue.
If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse and want to talk to someone about it, please call the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services at 207-784-5272.