Maine man charged with alleged sexual assault dies

Michael Bell, 44, formerly of Leeds, Maine, was found in Illinois but died shortly after being located by police due to an ongoing medical issue.

MAINE, USA — A man from Leeds who was being investigated by Maine State Police for allegations of Gross Sexual Assault against a woman has died.

State Police say on Oct. 9, Androscoggin District Attorney’s Office reviewed the evidence in the case and granted a nationwide arrest warrant for Michael Bell, 44, charging one count each of Unlawful Sexual Contact Class A and Class B four counts of Gross Sexual Assault Class A.

Bell was found in Kankakee, Illinois, but died shortly after being located by police due to an ongoing medical issue.