South Berwick man accused of threatening judge in NH

The South Berwick man allegedly threatened to harm a judge in order to influence, retaliate against, and terrorize him.

A South Berwick man faces felony charges after allegedly threatening to injure a New Hampshire judge.

Christopher Butler, 36, was arrested and charged with two class B felony counts of harm or threats to certain government officials and one class A misdemeanor count of criminal threatening, according to a release from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Butler was due to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Merrimack County Superior Court in New Hampshire.

Prosecutors said that during a phone call to the New Hampshire Judicial Branch Court Information Center, Butler "threatened bodily injury" against Judge Philip Cross in an attempt to influence an action by, retaliate against, and terrorize Cross.