Maine man charged for igniting Island Falls wildfire

A 28-year-old man has been charged with starting the 236-acre Island Falls wildfire

OLD TOWN, Maine — An unnamed 28-year old Maine man has been charged with illegal disposal of lighted material and igniting the Island Falls wildfire that torched the slope of Robinson/May Mountain and nearby wildlands.

Firefighters responded from Island Falls, Oakfield, Sherman, Patten, with help from Maine Forest Rangers, including two helicopters that delivered over 53,000 gallons of water.

The wildfire consumed nearly 240 acres before being contained and spared four nearby camps. The total estimated cost associated with fighting the fire exceeds $100,000.

"Arid conditions and high winds combined to set the table for this dangerous wildfire,” said Bill Hamilton, MFS Chief Ranger. “With continued dry weather, we need everyone to be vigilant and not engage in activities that spark wildfires.”