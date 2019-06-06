ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Steuben man arrested June 3 on charges of possessing and trafficking in fentanyl is a former, part-time corrections officer in Hancock County.

Wayne Smeal, 65, worked as a corrections officer from mid-2005 through early 2006, according to Hancock County Chief Deputy Pat Kane.

Kane said the jail administration in Hancock County has changed hands since Smeal’s employment and details regarding his short stint at the time were not readily available.

JUNE 3: $100,000 of fentanyl seized, 2 men charged in drug arrests

Kane would not speculate the reason behind Smeal leaving the position after less than a year but did say in many cases, corrections officers leave the job because it’s not the right fit, or are asked to leave due to poor performance.

Smeal was arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and drug agents said they found 228 grams of fentanyl and a .357 revolver in his pocket.

He was taken to Washington County Jail, and his bail was set at $50,000.

Information on drug crimes can be reported to the MDEA by calling the tip line at 800-452-6457 or anonymously by using MDEA's Tip411 application.