Maine man arrested after being found with missing 17-yr-old girl and her 11-month-old child

Oscar Geovanny Melgar-Flores was arrested on sexual assault charges. Officials found two missing minors with him but said mother was there 'of own volition'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — According to a service press release sent Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals arrested a 25-year-old Maine man in Virginia Wednesday on charges stemming from sexually assaulting a 13-year-old in Maine on April 3.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office received information that Oscar Geovanny Melgar-Flores ran to Virginia after the victim's parents alerted local law enforcement, according to the release. Shortly after, police in Baltimore, Maryland, found Melgar-Flores abandoned car.

According to Clinton, Maine, police, Melgar-Flores later returned to Maine in a different car to pick up his 17-year-old girlfriend and their 11-month-old daughter.

Authorities filed a missing child investigation for the two before finding them with Melgar-Flores at home he's believed to be associated with in Newport News, Virginia. Investigators determined that his girlfriend was at home with their child of her own volition. Officials said the mother was not forced or held against her will.

Melgar-Flores was arrested without incident at the residence and charged with the following:

Unlawful Sexual Contact (Class C)

Unlawful Sexual Touching (Class D)

Furnishing Liquor to a Minor (Class D)

Melgar-Flores was taken to the Newport News City Jail in Virginia on a Fugitive from Justice charge and awaits extradition on charges from Maine.

The U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offenders Task Force, comprised of members of the Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol; USMS Eastern District of Virginia; Kennebec Sheriff’s Office; Clinton (ME) Police Department; Newport News (VA) Police Department; and Baltimore (MD) County Police Towson, assisted with the investigation.