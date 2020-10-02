BERWICK, Maine — New Hampshire authorities announced Monday a man from Berwick, Maine, was arrested in connection with the "suspicious death" of a Stratham, New Hampshire woman that happened on February 9, 2020.

Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine has been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

One count of second-degree murder for "knowingly causing the death of an adult female by assaulting her."

Another count of second-degree murder for "recklessly causing the death of an adult female under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by assaulting her."

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Stratham Police Chief Anthony King made the announcement of Pavao's arrest.

Authorities expect Pavao's arraignment to happen Monday, February 10, 2020, at Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood.

They also anticipate an autopsy to be conducted on the adult female on February 10.

Her identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of her family members.

