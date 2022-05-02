Maine man charged with sex crimes in South Carolina

The 48-year-old Osborn man was arrested at work in Amherst. He is wanted on warrants charging sexual conduct with a minor under 16.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine man wanted in South Carolina for alleged sex crimes was arrested at his workplace in Athens, Maine.

Kyle Eaton, 48, of Osborn, Maine, is wanted in South Carolina on two warrants issued April 20 charging him with sex/criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim under 16/offender with a previous record, and third-degree sex/criminal sexual conduct with a minor/attempted lewd act, Senior Inspector Ryan Guay of the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Guay said investigators determined Eaton was living and working in Maine, and U.S. Marshals arrested him at his workplace without incident. He did not immediately respond to questions including when the arrest took place.

Eaton was charged in Maine as a fugitive from justice pending extradition to South Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the North Charleston Police Department in South Carolina assisted with the investigation.