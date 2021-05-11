Man already in jail indicted on second alleged burglary

David McGovern has been indicted for allegedly stealing $30,000 worth of jewelry

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Cumberland County Grand Jury has indicted David McGovern, 32, in the Dec. 17, 2020 burglary of Gurley Antiques Gallery, located on Payne Road in Scarborough.

According to the Scarborough Police Department, video surveillance shows McGovern breaking into the business and taking jewelry from display cases. Police said the value of the jewelry was estimated at $30,000 and almost all of it has been recovered.

McGovern was already in custody after being arrested for burglary by the Freeport Police Department. He remains at the Cumberland County Jail.

Scarborough police said they worked with other neighboring law enforcement who were also investigating burglaries in their areas.