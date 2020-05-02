CALAIS, Maine — A man accused of killing three people and injuring another in Machias and Jonesboro on Monday made an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield entered no plea in Calais District Court. He was ordered to be held without bail and will thus remain in jail. The affidavit was sealed.

Bonfanti is charged with three counts of intentional or knowing murder and one count of elevated aggravated assault.

Police have confirmed that Shawn Currey, 57, Samuel Powers, 33, and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49 are deceased. Another adult woman was also shot and injured.

Maine State Police Lt. Troy Gardner said Tuesday that police believe all of the victims were shot and that Bonfanti knew the victims.

"We are still working on establishing a reason or a cause," Lt. Gardner said. "At this point, we don't have any information to suggest anyone else was involved or that there is any other danger to the community at this point."

Police have not yet identified the injured woman, but they have said she is alive.

"We will not be commenting on the identity or the condition of the adult female, who has been transported to the hospital, other than to say that she is alive," Maine State Police Lt. Troy Gardner said.

Lt. Gardner didn't comment on Bonfanti's criminal history or on whether the victims knew each other when he spoke to the media on Monday.

"As far as I know there was no altercation when we had contact with him," Lt. Gardner said. "I believe law enforcement has had contact with him before but I cannot speak to his criminal history."

