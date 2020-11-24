Maine man accused of faking attack on himself after allegedly assaulting girlfriend at her home

Dustin Francis' girlfriend told police he assaulted her and held her at gunpoint at her home in Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine — A Maine man is accused of faking an attack on himself after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and holding her at gunpoint at her home in Bangor.

Dustin Francis, 34, of Indian Township is now faces the following felony charges:

Kidnapping

Domestic violence aggravated assault

Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon

Reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, Bangor police officers and detectives responded to a report of an injured man in the street on Parkview Avenue in Bangor.

Upon arrival, officers said they found Francis suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, Francis initially told officers that he had been attacked and stabbed in the street by unknown individuals. Francis was then transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (NLEMMC) in Bangor to be treated for his injuries.

While officers were on scene on Parkview Avenue, police said a 911 call was made by Francis' girlfriend. She reported that she had escaped her residence after being assaulted and held at gunpoint by Francis. She also said gunshots were fired within the residence while she was being held captive.

Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Criminal Investigation Division took over the investigation and said they discovered a crime scene within Francis' girlfriend’s home. Multiple bullet holes were found within the home, including one that exited the building and struck a neighboring building, according to police.

As a result of the investigation, Francis was arrested upon his release from NLEMMC on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 23. According to police, the investigation revealed that the gunshot wound suffered by Francis was self-inflicted.