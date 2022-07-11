Maine law aimed at reducing catalytic converter theft goes into effect in August

The law comes after increased reports of catalytic converter thefts across Maine, officials say.

MAINE, USA — A Maine law aimed at reducing catalytic converter thefts goes into effect in August, officials say.

A news release from the Maine Department of the Secretary of State stated the law came after an increase in theft reports.

The law is called L.D. 796, "An Act Governing the Sale, Purchase, Removal, Transport, and Disposal of Catalytic Converters Removed from Motor Vehicles, Governing Scrap Metal Processors and Creating the Motor Vehicle Services Fund."

The release stated that L.D. 796 strengthens the chain of custody requirements to discourage catalytic converter thefts.

In vehicles, the catalytic converters act as exhaust emission control devices, the release stated. They're often in an "external location" and use valuable metals, which makes them a central target for thieves. They're required by federal law for American vehicles.

The law, which goes into effect on Aug. 8, requires the following entities to engrave or mark catalytic converters:

New and used car dealers must engrave the full VIN of a vehicle on a catalytic converter unless the vehicle is sold at wholesale or the catalytic converter is not in a location where it is clearly visible from the underside of the vehicle.

Recyclers must engrave or permanently mark either the full VIN or the recycler's license number and stock number. Recyclers removing catalytic converters for final disposal or deconstruction must mark the catalytic converter with the recycler's license number and maintain a record of the catalytic converter and the method by which it was disposed of.

Private individuals who remove an unmarked catalytic converter from a vehicle (other than temporarily for maintenance or repairs) must engrave or permanently mark the catalytic converter with the full VIN.

