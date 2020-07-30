Maine juvenile arrested for stealing truck from Waterville hardware store

The juvenile driver was charged with disobeying an officer, driving while intoxicated, operating without a valid license, and transporting alcohol by a minor.

MAINE, USA — A juvenile from Maine is being charged for stealing a truck Thursday from a hardware store in Waterville.

Around 6:55 a.m., a New Hampshire state police trooper saw a 2014 Chevrolet flatbed truck speeding on Interstate 95 in Greenland. The trooper put on his emergency lights and siren to stop the truck, but the driver continued southbound, using several lanes of the Interstate and operating erratically.

The truck exited Interstate 95 at the Exit 2 off-ramp to Route 101 in Hampton. Upon reaching the toll plaza, the driver stopped and was then taken into custody.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from Ware-Butler Inc. of Waterville. The driver was identified as a juvenile from Maine.

The juvenile driver was charged with disobeying an officer, driving while intoxicated, operating without a valid license, and transporting alcohol by a minor. The juvenile driver is scheduled to appear in the 10th Circuit- Hampton District Court, on September 17 at 8:00 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation and more charges could be forthcoming.