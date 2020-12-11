Maine Game Warden fined for disorderly conduct

A Maine Game Warden did not have to appear in court but his disorderly conduct case was taken up in a Bangor courtroom Thursday.

BANGOR, Maine — A 43-year-old Maine Game Warden, Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls, received a $300 fine and had to complete a substance abuse program following an off-duty offense at a concert last summer.

Judd was off-duty when the offense occurred at a Florida Georgia Line concert at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor in 2019.

He was also charged with assault and unlawful sexual touching at the concert. Penobscot County D. A. Marianne Lynch says the misdemeanor charges were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.

Lynch said, “The state on class D and E crimes cannot place somebody on probation and so sometimes just looking at a fine or a small jail sentence does not really get at the issues before the court. So, the state decided to offer a deferred disposition in order that he be allowed to address a substance-abuse issue.”

Lynch did say the victim had made an impact statement earlier about the case and was not happy with the plea deal but she said the other reason the case was handled this way is that Judd has no prior record.