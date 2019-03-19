ROCHESTER, N.H. — A Maine fugitive wanted for multiple burglary-related incidents and escaping arrest was found Tuesday hiding out at a home in New Hampshire.

Matthew Thompson, 39, of Lebanon, had been sought by Maine State Police since September 2018 in connection with a Lebanon burglary in which hundreds of dollars worth of tools were stolen from a residence.

Additionally, he had an outstanding warrant from May 2018 in which he and two others are accused of trying to steal a shed and drag it down the street; was wanted for violation of condition of release due to that arrest; and had previously fled a Lebanon home, evading troopers trying to arrest him.

By St. Patrick's Day, troopers had developed enough information to determine their suspect was hiding out at a home across the border in New Hampshire.

Two days later, on Tuesday, members of the federal marshals service in New Hampshire entered a home in Rochester, New Hampshire, at about 8 a.m., located Thompson and arrested him without incident.

Thompson was taken to Strafford County Jail in Dover where he's expected to be held pending extradition back to Maine.