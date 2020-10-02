CARIBOU, Maine — A fugitive from Maine wanted in connection with an attempted homicide in Caribou last January has been apprehended.

The Caribou Police Department posted on it's Facebook page that Adrian Covington was taken into custody by the Lansford and Allentown Police Departments in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Police had been looking for Covington since January 11 when he allegedly shot and wounded a man during an early morning incident on River Road in Caribou.

The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Covington will remain in Pennsylvania jail pending his extradition to Maine, where he will face charges of aggravated attempted murder and for being a fugitive from justice.

