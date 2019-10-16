BANGOR, Maine — The father of the Bangor toddler who died of acute fentanyl intoxication was once again arrested on drug charges.

The Penobscot County District Attorney's Office says Shane Smith was arrested by Maine State Police for unlawful possession of drugs.

Smith, 31, of Winterport is scheduled for a bail hearing Wednesday, October 16 in Bangor.

Smith pleaded not guilty in September to charges of endangering his child.

Smith turned himself in to police in September after an arrest warrant was issued accusing him of the same charge brought against the child's mother, Kimberly Nelligan.

Both Nelligan and Smith are being charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Their daughter, Jordynn, died from acute fentanyl intoxication, according to the state medical examiner's office. The medical examiner said Jordynn's death was caused by the toddler somehow ingesting the lethal drug.

While in jail for drug-related charges, Smith had told investigators that Nelligan, the mother of the toddler, had routinely rubbed heroin residue on their daughter's gums to help the toddler sleep.

Nelligan vehemently denied to NEWS CENTER Maine ever rubbing her daughter's gums with heroin.

Judge Patrick Larson set Smith’s bail at $1,000 during his Septemeber court appearance and with the conditions of no drugs or alcohol. Smith is also ordered to have no contact with the child's mother, Kimberly Nelligan.

Police said Smith had been in contact with detectives when his arrest warrant was issued and had made arrangements to turn himself in. However, they said he did not keep his scheduled meeting and stopped responding to detectives Friday.

