NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — A young man from York was busted Sunday morning for hitting 126 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-95 in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police said they were keeping an eye on traffic with a Special Enforcement Unit in an aircraft when around 7:30 a.m. they clocked the vehicle Alexey Kidney, 19, was driving and called in troopers on the ground.

Kidney was driving a 2019 Nissan Alitma.

According to police, they stopped him when he was asked why he was traveling at that speed, Kidney told officers he was late for work.

He was charged him with reckless operation and is due in court in January.