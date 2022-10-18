Maine domestic abuse survivor helping others break the cycle

Eighty-two-year-old grandmother Mary Lou Smith is living proof it is never too late to get help.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, Maine — The statistics are sobering. One in 4 women and 1 in 7 in Maine have experienced abuse and violence by their partner in their lifetime, according to the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence.

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, advocates want people at risk to know it's never too late to reach out for help.

Mary Lou Smith, a retired teacher from Scarborough, is on a mission to save lives.

"It can happen to anyone," Smith said.

The 82-year-old grandmother spent 43 years in an abusive marriage, suffering emotional and physical abuse she said started shortly after getting married in her early 20s.

She and her husband had four kids: three boys and a girl. Smith said he lashed out at her and the children often for no reason. One of the incidents happened right before Thanksgiving dinner.

"I had done something. I had a black eye, and I had an affair with Maybelline erase makeup. It's probably not around anymore," Smith explained.

The survivor became adept at covering up her bruises, and the violence went undetected. Instead of blaming her abuser, Smith blamed herself. Finally, when she was 65, her husband threatened to leave the marriage. Instead, Smith packed her bags and drove away.

Smith is one of 43 survivors featured in a 'Finding Our Voices' exhibit that is on display at the Scarborough Public Library throughout October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The nonprofit's posters, featuring portraits and quotes from Maine survivors of domestic violence, adorn the windows and halls of businesses, libraries, high schools, and vocational schools across the state.

On Tuesday evening at the library, Smith will join five other survivors, including founder Patrisha McLean, in a panel discussion on the impact of domestic violence on family relationships.

The retired first-grade teacher was named Volunteer of the Year for her work with Finding Our Voices by the National Purple Ribbon Awards that honor domestic violence advocates, shelters, programs, and survivors nationwide. Other Maine winners included Finding Our Voices for Outstanding Awareness Event or Campaign, and Safe House, for Outstanding National Organization.

"My goal is to help one person I never meet leave an abusive relationship," Smith added. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out to Maine's helpline at 1-866-834-HELP. Or dial 711 to be connected. There, you can talk to crisis counselors, and receive emotional support, advocacy, and be connected to other resources.