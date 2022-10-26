Maine doctor charged, arrested for illegal drug distribution

Dr. Merideth C. Norris, 52, of Kennebunk, was charged with 10 counts and faces up to 20 years in prison.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A Maine doctor was charged and arrested with illegally distributing drugs and other controlled substances on Wednesday by the New England Prescription Opioid (NEPO) Strike Force. This marked the agency's first arrest since it was launched.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday said court documents revealed Dr. Merideth C. Norris, 52, of Kennebunk, allegedly prescribed opioids, as well as other controlled substances, outside of her "usual course of professional practice" and "without a legitimate medical purpose."

In an indictment, Norris was charged with 10 counts, the release stated.

According to the release, she made an initial court appearance on Oct. 26, and if convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

"A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the release stated.

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating the case, according to the release.

Prosecuting the case are Principal Assistant Deputy Chief Kilby Macfadden and Trial Attorneys Patrick Queenan and Thomas Campbell of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section, the release stated.

The release explained the NEPO Strike Force was created over the summer, and its mission is to "combat unlawful prescribing amidst [the] continuing opioid epidemic."