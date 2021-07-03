State says death of Maine Correctional Center resident not related to COVID-19

Arthur Gardiner of Swanville died Saturday morning, the MDOC said Sunday.

WINDHAM, Maine — A 69-year-old resident of the Maine Correctional Center died Saturday morning, the Maine Department of Corrections said.

The death of Arthur Gardiner, 69, of Swanville, was not related to COVID-19, Maine DOC Commissioner Randall Liberty said in a release.

Gardiner was convicted of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs. He began serving his sentence in 2018 and was scheduled for release in March 2023, according to the release.

According to MDOC policy and protocols of the office of the attorney general, Maine State Police and the state medical examiner were notified, the release states.