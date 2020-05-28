MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Maine court system released a detailed and phased plan Wednesday saying that the courts will extend hours again, opening from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m starting June 1. Video and phone hearings will be preferred even beyond September, but the courts will be allowed to schedule some events in person as soon as June 15.

Those hearings would be limited to arraignments and first appearances for defendants in custody, first appearances for criminal cases involving summonses, juvenile detention hearings, protection from abuse and harassment hearings, child protection cases, mental health requests and other specific types of hearings.

The courts will be allowed to schedule all other types of cases in person starting July 6.

There will be screening and social distancing guidelines in place in the courts through the summer:

Anyone who enters the courthouse will be required to answer questions

Anyone who enters the courthouse must wear a mask

Anyone who enters the courthouse must use hand sanitizer at the entrance and exit

No more than 10 people will be allowed in a courtroom

No more than 50 people in common areas.

