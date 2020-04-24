BANGOR, Maine — Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Bangor Police Department received a report of a man assaulting a woman inside a vehicle near the Motel 6 on Hammond Street. A short time later officers located a vehicle matching the one described in the report at the Motel 6 and contacted a man and woman standing in the parking lot nearby.

The two were eventually identified as Robin Witham, 31, and Michaela Gray, 25, both of Houlton. Both of them initially provided false names to the officers, but that was quickly sorted out.

During this interaction, officers said they found a loaded 9-millimeter pistol in Witham’s pocket. They said they also found large quantities of what was later determined to be methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin; as well as $1,300 in cash on Witham.

Officers said they also found Gray to be in possession of smaller amounts of heroin and methamphetamine. Both suspects were detained and agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) were called in to assist with the follow up investigation.

MDEA agents conducted interviews and obtained a search warrant for a motel room at Motel 6, where the couple had been staying, recovering additional drugs and a second loaded handgun. Police said the total retail street value of the drugs seized during this incident exceeds $10,000.

Gray is now charged with trafficking in scheduled drugs and her bail is set at $2,000.

Witham is charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and his bail is set at $50,000. Both were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

At the time of this arrest Witham was out on bail following his arrest for possession of methamphetamine and reckless conduct with a firearm. Gray was also free on bail for charges of trafficking in prison contraband and hindering apprehension.

RELATED: Two Maine men found passed out in running car charged with trafficking fentanyl, other drugs

RELATED: Portland man arrested with guns and 2 pounds of Fentanyl

RELATED: Meth bust happens as man gets off Downeaster in Brunswick

RELATED: 3 charged with trafficking drugs in Portland's West Bayside