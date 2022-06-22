Resident, 21, dies at Maine Correctional Center

The Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified, which is standard practice.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINDHAM, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections on Thursday confirmed the death of a Maine Correctional Center resident.

Alexander Lewis, 21, died around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the MDOC said in a release.

The Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified, which is standard practice.

In June of this year, Lewis was sentenced to the Maine Department of Corrections for two years after he pleaded no contest to aggravated assault in connection with an incident in October 2021, the Sun Journal reported.

Three counts of robbery against Lewis, which stemmed from the same incident, were dismissed by prosecutors in exchange for his plea to aggravated assault, according to the Sun Journal.

Lewis was from Wilton, according to the MDOC.

The MDOC did not provide further information on the nature of Lewis's death.