Child care provider charged after 19-month-old suffered brain injury in her care makes first court appearance

Savannah Brann is facing assault and child endangerment charges

AUGUSTA, Maine — The owner of a home daycare in Windsor who is facing several charges, including assault, after a baby ended up unconscious in her care made her initial court appearance Monday in Kennebec County Court.

Savannah Brann, who is out on bail, is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six years old, and endangering the welfare of a child.

A judge read Brann her charges on Monday in court. No plea was entered during the initial appearance and no date has been set for Brann's next appearance.

According to court documents obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine, 19-month-old Reagan Blagdon was found face down and unresponsive during nap time at the Lil Beans Daycare last month.

"It's been very difficult," Susan Blagdon, Raegan's grandmother, said. "You just, you never expect it. You drop your child off. You think they're good. You think they're safe."

She said the now 20-month-old is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury due to lack of oxygen.

Susan Blagdon and her husband John spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine on behalf of Raegan's parents who are by their daughter's side in a recovery center in Boston.

They said the little girl is slowly regaining strength, learning to eat, crawl, and talk again, but they say she has not yet regained her sight.

"We want to know what happened," John Blagdon said. "Nobody expects their child or grandchild to the babysitters and get that phone call."

An investigation by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services revealed Brann claimed she could not get the baby to nap so tightly swaddled her in a blanket and put her in a separate room away from the other kids.

When she noticed she was sleeping for nearly three hours, longer than usual, she checked on her, and found her unconscious and reportedly performed CPR to revive her until emergency crews arrived.

A child abuse doctor determined Raegan's injuries were consistent with "asphyxia due to a dangerous sleeping situation and inappropriate restraint."

Brann’s attorney, Stephen Sweatt, said his client was not available for an interview but released the following statement:

“What happened is a tragedy, there is no doubt about that. But my client has dedicated her life to taking care of children. She loves children. She is heavily involved in her church and community and has overwhelming community support. My client is young, has never been arrested, and has never been in trouble with the law. She maintains her innocence to the charges that have been brought against her."

A GoFundMe page for the family has raised more than $17,600 so far using the slogan "Raegan Strong."

The Blagdons say they just want someone to be held accountable for what happened.