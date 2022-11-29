Maine BMV offices receive 'serious threat' Tuesday

The threat was potentially from an aggrieved customer, according to the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles said its offices received a "serious threat" Tuesday.

For this reason, the bureau said its 13 branch offices across Maine would be open only to scheduled appointments for the remainder of Tuesday.

“As our enforcement division works to resolve the threat against branches and out of an abundance of caution, branch offices will only be open for previously-scheduled appointments for the rest of the day,” Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Tuesday in a news release. “Our branch office staff will continue to provide service to those customers until we’re able to reopen fully to the public.”

According to Tuesday's release, the threat was potentially from an aggrieved customer.

"I can say that it was a phone call with enough specificity around the threat that we felt it best to limit entrance into the branches to only previously-scheduled appointments," BMV spokesperson Emily Cook told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Members of the public can schedule BMV appointments for future dates at https://www.maine.gov/sos/bmv/locations/index.html.