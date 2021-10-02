Maine-based USCG cutter snags $215M in cocaine busts on winter patrol

Their operations were successful in intercepting 11,600 lbs. of cocaine and apprehending six suspected international drug smugglers.

BOSTON — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC-909) returned to Kittery, Maine, on Monday, following a 63-day counter-narcotics patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

During the patrol, the Campbell crew navigated over 12,000 nautical miles, conducted 122 flight operation evolutions, traveled through the Panama Canal twice, and crossed the equator into the Southern Hemisphere.

The Campbell's operations were successful in intercepting over 11,600 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $215 million.

They also were able to apprehend six suspected international narcotics smugglers.

Throughout the deployment, the Campbell worked closely with U.S. Coast Guard and Navy teams on missions in support of Coast Guard’s 11th District, Joint Interagency Task Force South. The Coast Guard is working on a strategy in the Western Hemisphere to combat drug trafficking organization networks.

"Success during a narcotics patrol requires every member of the collective team to focus on the mission at hand, remain adaptable, and be forward-leaning in executing the mission," said Capt. Thomas Crane, Campbell’s commanding officer. “We have a great team aboard Campbell focused on preventing the flow of illegal narcotics to North America. We were able to accomplish our goal and support the Coast Guard's Western Hemisphere Strategy despite being away from family.”