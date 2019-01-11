SKOWHEGAN, Maine — State Police believe there may be several young Maine children who were victims of a Skowhegan man arrested on child porn charges last month.

Christopher Raiche, 28, was arrested on October 18 and continues to be held at the Somerset County Jail on $250,000 bail.

The State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Homeland Security searched his home at 57 Hilltop Drive in Skowhegan after they received a tip from State Police that came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police took several electronic devices from Raiche’s home and they are being analyzed by the computer crimes unit.

Raiche is being charged with a single count of possessing sexually explicit material but investigators think he may have taken dozens of sexually explicit photos of Maine children, all under the age of 12.

Raiche was employed by T-Mobile’s call center in Oakland but also babysat children at his home and at others.

Some of the Maine children have been identified and investigators think there may be more victims.

Raiche made his first court appearance in Skowhegan on October 21. He was originally being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, but the judge increased his bail to $250,000.

Anyone with information on Raiche or potential victims is asked to contact the computer crimes unit through the Public Safety communications center in Augusta at (207) 624-7076

RELATED: Hundreds in US, worldwide charged in massive child porn website bust

RELATED: Child sexual abuse images toxic to investigators, UNH research aims to help