Maine attorney general clears officers in three shootings

Two of the shootings resulted in the deaths of Kourtney Sherwood, 37, and Gregory Lasselle, 27.

MAINE, USA — Police officers in three separate shootings were deemed justified in their use of deadly force, according to reports released Wednesday from the Maine attorney general's office.

Two of the shootings resulted in the deaths of the suspects three days apart in February of this year. A third person who was shot by an officer in January survived his injuries.

The Maine attorney general’s office reviews every case involving police use of deadly force to determine if the officer was justified in their actions. The office has not once found an officer unjustified.