Maine attorney accused of sexual assault arrested in Florida

Seth Carey, 46, of Rumford was arrested in Orlando, Fla. Tuesday on sexual assault charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Maine man was arrested in Florida Tuesday afternoon on a warrant stemming from a three-year investigation.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit—South said in a release Tuesday that Seth Carey, 46, of Rumford had been under investigation since March 2018, when a 34-year-old woman reported to Rumford police that she had been sexually assaulted by Carey.

In 2018, Carey, who lost the 2018 general election for district attorney to incumbent Andrew Robinson, had his law license suspended for three years following the sexual misconduct allegations and after had a permanent protection order placed against him. The order barred him from having any contact with a woman, according to the Associated Press.

An Auburn woman had reportedly filed the protection order against Carey, saying he stalked her at her home and followed her car.

When his license was suspended in 2018, Carey's attorney said Carey denied the sexual assault allegations.

Police say because Carey was a locally practicing attorney in the Rumford area, the District Attorney’s Office had asked the Maine State Police to handle the investigation in conjunction with the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say due to the nature of the complaint and related evidence involved, including the judicial review of warrants and records, the investigation took more than three years to complete.

Carey was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Orlando, Fla. on a warrant from Maine State Police for the following charges:

Attempted gross sexual assault

Attempted aggravated sex trafficking

Unlawful sexual contact

Domestic violence assault

Engaging in prostitution

Police say Carey is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.