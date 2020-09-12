Maine AG joins multistate lawsuit seeking to end Facebook’s 'illegal monopoly'

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey joins 47 other AGs in a lawsuit against the social media giant.

MAINE, USA — Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Wednesday joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Facebook, alleging that the company has and continues today to illegally stifle competition to protect its power.

The lawsuit alleges that, over the last decade, the social networking giant illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner and cut services to smaller threats, depriving users from the benefits of competition and reducing privacy protections and services along the way — all in an effort to boost its bottom line through increased advertising revenue.

“Free and fair competition is a bedrock principle of the American economy,” said Frey. “Consumers are negatively impacted when companies like Facebook illegally stifle competition, reduce privacy protections, and diminish the quality of services.”

Since 2004, Facebook has operated as a personal social networking service that facilitates sharing content online without charging users money but, instead, provides these services in exchange for a user’s time, attention, and personal data. Facebook then monetizes its business by selling advertising to firms that attach immense value to the user engagement and highly targeted advertising that Facebook can deliver due to the vast trove of data it collects on users, their friends, and their interests.

Facebook is specifically charged with violating Section 2 of the Sherman Act, in addition to multiple violations of Section 7 of the Clayton Act.

The coalition asks the court to halt Facebook’s illegal, anticompetitive conduct and block the company from continuing this behavior in the future. Additionally, the coalition asks the court to restrain Facebook from making further acquisitions valued at or in excess of $10 million without advance notice to the plaintiff states. Finally, the court is asked to provide any additional relief it determines is appropriate, including the divestiture or restructuring of illegally acquired companies, or current Facebook assets or business lines.