Officers who shot Medford man in 2019 acted in self-defense, Maine AG Frey says

After chase and confrontation, Douglas Hazen, wanted on outstanding warrants, was shot multiple times by police; Frey's office ruled the shooting self-defense

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's Note: The video above aired on May 6, 2019, when Hazen was arraigned from his hospital bed.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has determined that the two officers who shot a Medford man in 2019 acted in self-defense.

On April 26, 2019, Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Chief Deputy Todd Lyford was on routine patrol in Medford when he passed by a road he knew a man with an outstanding arrest warrant, Douglas Hazen, lived. Lyford noticed a van driving on the road, so he attempted to pull the vehicle over, believing Hazen was driving.

According to police, Hazen, who was 40 at the time of the incident, did not stop, and a low-speed chase ensued. Police from the Milo Police Department joined the pursuit a short time later.

According to the PCSO, an armed confrontation took place. Hazen was shot during that confrontation and then arrested on his outstanding warrants. Hazen was taken to the hospital and treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his face, upper and lower torso. Hazen was in the hospital for two weeks.

Hazen was sentenced to two years in prison on two counts of criminal threatening and 90 days in jail for each motor vehicle violation.

Per Maine law, any use of deadly force by law enforcement is investigated by the Attorney General’s Office.

The investigation analysis and conclusion released Friday by the Attorney General’s Office explains that under Maine law, for a police-involved shooting to be justified, “the person must reasonably and actually believe that unlawful deadly force is imminently threatened against the person or against someone else.”

Also, “the person must reasonably and actually believe that deadly force is necessary to counter that imminent threat.”

Frey concluded Lyford and late Milo Police Chief Damien Pickel acted in self-defense when they shot Hazen.

“The officers repeatedly told Mr. Hazen to put the gun down,” Frey wrote. Frey said even when the officers were faced with Hazen’s firearm, Pickel initially attempted to use non-deadly force in the form of a Taser, but when that didn’t work, Hazen “turned back toward the officers armed with his 9mm gun, refusing their commands to drop it.”

Frey said it was only then the officers used deadly force to protect themselves and each other.

“All the facts and circumstances point to the conclusion that officers acted in self-defense and defense of each other at the time they used deadly force,” Frey concluded.