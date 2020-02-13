BANGOR, Maine — On Thursday the Bangor Police Department Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at the Hermon residence of Cynthia Daigle. Daigle and was arrested for theft, a class C felony, and was transported to the Penobscot County Jail.

Daigle had been advertising her cleaning services on Facebook as Cynthia’s Cleaning Service. A Bangor resident hired Daigle and after the first appointed discovered jewelry missing from her home, including a 3-carat diamond ring valued at over $15,000 according to police.

Police are encouraging other individuals who have hired Daigle and have discovered missing items to contact their local police department.

Police say the investigation is on-going.

