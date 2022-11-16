South Portland middle school goes virtual Wednesday due to threat

Superintendent Tim Matheney says it is unrelated to active shooter threats received by schools across the state Tuesday, which law enforcement believes were a hoax.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Mahoney Middle School in South Portland moved to virtual learning on Wednesday due to a "concerning social media threat" received Tuesday night.

South Portland Superintendent Tim Matheney made the announcement in a letter addressed to South Portland families. He said grades 6 to 8 would move to virtual learning, and there would be no school for 5th graders on Wednesday.

South Portland police are investigating, according to Matheney. He said the threat is unrelated to active shooter threats received by schools across the state on Tuesday, which law enforcement believes were a hoax.

"All of our other schools will operate normally today. We've received no concerning information about any other school," Matheney said. "Nevertheless, I know the Police Department will be increasing patrols around our schools, and we will be providing each school additional administrative support."

"Clearly, this is a difficult time for our schools in Maine and throughout the nation. Please know that we work diligently every day to provide a safe and secure environment for each of our students," he continued. "I encourage you to reach out to your principal or school counselor if there's any way we can provide additional support to your child."

Matheney said he would provide updates on Wednesday.

The Maine Department of Public Safety said it was aware of multiple active shooter threats on Tuesday against schools throughout the state. Those reports are believed to be a hoax, agency spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.

RSU 14, the Windham-Raymond school district, said it received a text message threat on Tuesday, which police eventually determined was not credible.