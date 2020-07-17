Machiasport men charged in connection with the shooting of Maine State Police sergeant's truck

Alfred Polk is being charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and Dylan Nevala is charged with hindering apprehension/ prosecution.

MARSHFIELD, Maine — Two Maine men are facing charges in connection with a shooting incident in June.

Around 3:30 a.m. on June 24, multiple troopers and deputies from the Maine State Police Department were dispatched to Maine State Police Sergeant Jeff Ingemi’s home in Marshfield.

Sergeant Ingemi’s wife was awakened in the middle of the night by what sounded to be several gunshots. Sergeant Ingemi went outside to find the window of his personal truck shattered.

On Thursday, July 16, arrest warrants were obtained for Alfred “AJ” Polk, 20, and Dylan Nevala, 21. Both men are residents of Machiasport.

Search warrants were obtained for their respective properties as well. At 3 a.m. on Friday, the Maine State Police Tactical Team executed the arrest warrants. Polk and Nevala are now in custody.

Polk is being charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and Nevala is charged with hindering apprehension/ prosecution.

Both men were interviewed and transported to jail. The search of the residences is ongoing at this time. A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident has been impounded.