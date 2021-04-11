Machias homicide victim identified as 17-year-old boy from New York

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday determined the death to be a homicide, police said.

Officials have identified the dead body found in Machias on Thursday as a 17-year-old boy from New York.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday determined the death to be a homicide, Maine State Police Lt. Darrin Crane said during a press conference Friday.

Police are not releasing the boy's name.

Crane said the Washington County Sheriff's Office received complaints from multiple people about sounds of gunshots shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officials went to check it out, they said they didn't see any suspicious vehicles or people.

Then, around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, a woman left her house and saw a dead man in her lawn, according to Crane. That prompted a bigger response from law enforcement, including the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

Crane said anyone who may have information about the victim's death should call Maine State Police at 207-973-3700. The lead detective in the case is Det. Chad Lindsey.