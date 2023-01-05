Man with machete-style knife fatally shot by police officer in Massachusetts

A man with a machete-type knife was shot and killed by a police officer during a confrontation in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Police received a 911 call on Wednesday afternoon that the man was seen jumping out of the window of an apartment with the weapon and appeared to be cutting himself with it, as well as broken glass from the window.

Officers and paramedics found the man, identified as Sayed Faisal, 20, of Cambridge, bleeding in an alley.

Faisal then reportedly ran with the knife for several blocks after seeing police, who requested that he drop the weapon, according to a preliminary investigation by the Middlesex district attorney's office and police.

Faisal then reportedly moved toward the police while still holding the knife, even when they fired a non-lethal round in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, police said.

Authorities said Faisal continued to advance toward police. One officer fired a gun. Faisal was struck and later died at a hospital.