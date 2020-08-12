Mass. man arrested in Lewiston for attempted kidnapping, burglary, and sexual contact with minor charges

He's accused of trying to kidnap a seven-year-old from an apartment on Wood St. in Lewiston last month.

LEWISTON, Maine — A man is in jail after he was arrested for attempted child abduction.

Kevin Nowell, 38, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, was arrested over the weekend.

He's facing several charges including burglary, attempted kidnapping, and unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Police say neither the victim nor the victim's family knew Nowell.

Nowell is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.