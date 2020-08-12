x
Mass. man arrested in Lewiston for attempted kidnapping, burglary, and sexual contact with minor charges

He's accused of trying to kidnap a seven-year-old from an apartment on Wood St. in Lewiston last month.
Credit: Lewiston PD

LEWISTON, Maine — A man is in jail after he was arrested for attempted child abduction.

Kevin Nowell, 38, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, was arrested over the weekend. 

He's accused of trying to kidnap a seven-year-old from an apartment on Wood St. in Lewiston last month.

He's facing several charges including burglary, attempted kidnapping, and unlawful sexual contact with a minor. 

Police say neither the victim nor the victim's family knew Nowell. 

Nowell is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

The case is still under investigation.

