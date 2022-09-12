Massachusetts man accused of sexually assaulting a child arrested in Maine

The investigation revealed the man reportedly fled Massachusetts, and investigators believed he was located somewhere in central Maine.

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man who is accused of being a sex offender was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Norway, Maine. The U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force announced the arrest Monday.

Massachusetts State Police and the Lynn Police Department sought out John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Massachusetts, on a warrant issued Sept. 2 by the Lynn District Court, according to a news release issued by Senior Inspector Ryan Guay with the U.S. Marshals Service, District of Maine on Monday.

According to the release, "charges included in the warrant are, Indecent Assault and Battery on Person with Intellectual Disability, Kidnapping, Enticement of a child under 16, and Rape of a Child with Force."

The investigation revealed Bastian reportedly fled Massachusetts, and investigators believed he was located somewhere in central Maine, the release said. U.S. Marshals were able to "safely apprehend" him at a Norway address "without incident."

The release reported Bastian was charged as a "fugitive from justice pending his extradition back to Massachusetts."

The release asks if anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of any state or federal fugitive to contact the U.S. Marshals Service, District of Maine by emailing MED.TIPLINE@usdoj.gov.