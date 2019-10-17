PORTLAND, Maine — A Lyman man will serve five years in prison followed by five years probation for possessing a pistol while trafficking in drugs.

David Alexandre, 26, was sentenced Thursday by U.S District Court Judge George Z. Singal.

Alexandre was arrested Feb. 28, 2018, after officials executed a search warrant at a Lyman home where he was staying, according to a release from Assistant U.S. Attorney David B. Joyce.

During the search, drug agents seized "distributable quantities" of methamphetamine, approximately $2,100 in cash and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.

Alexandre admitted possessing the pistol to protect himself, the drugs and the proceeds from drug trafficking, Joyce wrote in the release.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Southern Maine Gang Task Force, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine State Police and the York County Sheriff's Office.

