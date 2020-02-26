LYMAN, Maine — Maine State Police arrested a Lyman man Tuesday for felony violation of bail after he was found hiding in the ceiling of a closet at a home where he should not have been.

Joseph Chamberlin, 29, was on bail for domestic violence aggravated assault from an incident on Dec. 21, 2019. He was then arrested a second time on Dec. 21, on a charge of violation of pre-conviction bail, because state police said he called the victim from jail.

On Jan. 6, a state trooper on routine patrol in Alfred saw Chamberlin walking down the road. The trooper said Chamberlin appeared to be under the influence of either alcohol or a narcotic. The trooper located about 5.35 ounces of marijuana and a knife on him, which violated his bail conditions from the Dec. 21 incident. Chamberlin was arrested, transported to the York County Jail, and released at some point. State police did not specify the circumstances of his release.

Chamberlin was again arrested at around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the ceiling of a closet at a Lyman residence that he was not supposed to be at due to his bail conditions.

He will make an initial court appearance on his new charges at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Springvale District Court.

