Lubec man sentenced for stealing firearms, threatening witness

Court records show Jeremy C. Lyons, 29, broke into Pineo's True Value in Machias in October 2021 and reportedly stole three Colt pistols.

BANGOR, Maine — A Lubec man was sentenced to more than two years in prison in a Bangor court Monday for stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee, witness tampering, and retaliating against a witness, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

Court records show Jeremy C. Lyons, 29, broke into Pineo's True Value in Machias in October 2021 and reportedly stole three Colt pistols, the release said.

The Maine State Police Crime Laboratory tested DNA on a Gatorade bottle that was left behind at the scene, and the DNA matched that of Lyons, according to the release.

"Lyons became aware that he was a target in a federal criminal investigation involving his theft of the pistols," the release stated. "In July 2022, he threatened a confidential source who had provided information to federal law enforcement with bodily harm and later challenged the source to a fight. Lyons later asked the confidential source to testify for him in his case."

Lyons initially pleaded guilty on Dec. 9, 2022.

He was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the release said. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker also ordered Lyons to pay restitution.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Maine State Police, with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.