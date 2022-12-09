Lubec man pleads guilty to stealing pistols from Machias hardware store

Jeremy C. Lyons faces up to 20 years in prison on charges of stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee, witness tampering and retaliating against a witness.

BANGOR, Maine — A Lubec man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing three Colt pistols from Pineo's True Value in Machias in October 2021.

Jeremy C. Lyons, 29, also pleaded guilty to witness tampering and retaliating against a witness, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Lizotte said in a release. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Lyons' DNA evidence from a Gatorade bottle he left at the scene of the Oct. 15, 2021 burglary was matched to him by the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory.

After Lyons discovered he was a target of a federal investigation into the theft, he threatened a confidential source, who provided information to federal law enforcement, with bodily harm and later challenged the source to a fight, prosecutors said. Lyons also asked the source to testify on his behalf in the case.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.