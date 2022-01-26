Lubec murder suspect held without bail in Washington County Jail

Paul DeForest is accused of killing Eva Cox on Jan. 10 and hiding her body in the trunk of a car.

MACHIAS, Maine — A Lubec man accused of killing his girlfriend earlier this month and then hiding her body in the trunk of a car made his initial appearance in Washington County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.

Paul DeForest, 65, is charged with one count of intentional and knowing murder in connection with the death of 58-year-old Eva Cox. DeForest appeared by Zoom from Washington County Jail. Judge Michael Roberts held him without bail.

DeForest was arrested on Jan. 12 at a home in Warrenton, Virginia, one day after the body of his girlfriend, 58-year-old Eva Cox, was found in the trunk of a car outside her home on Jim's Head Road in Lubec.

On Jan. 19, DeForest waived extradition to Maine. He has been held in Washington County Jail until Wednesday's initial appearance in court.

Deputies were called on Jan. 10 to Cox's home at 69 Jim's Head Road in Lubec for reports of an "altercation." A subsequent search of the area by multiple agencies found a body, later identified as Cox, locked in the trunk of the car, state police said.