Lowell man arrested for getting physical with NH Troopers, dragging them with Jeep

Quincy Suh Ambe, 28, was found slumped in a Jeep Liberty in the middle of I-93 South Thurs. morning. Once awake, he got into an altercation with NH Troopers.

HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Lowell, MA man was arrested on multiple charges Thursday morning after getting physical with NH State Troopers.

Troopers responded to reports of a car parked in the middle of the highway with no lights on along I-93 South near Exit #9S in Hooksett around 5:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, Troopers found a Black Jeep Liberty in the middle of the roadway with a man passed out and slumped over in the driver’s seat with the Jeep still running. Troopers made multiple attempts to wake up the driver, identified as Quincy Suh Ambe, 28, but were unsuccessful. Medical personnel was requested to the scene. In doing so, Suh Ambe woke up and refused to cooperate with the Troopers’ requests.

A struggle followed as the Troopers attempted to take him into custody. Suh Ambe made a brief attempt to drive away and momentarily dragged two Troopers with him before he was removed from the vehicle, tased, and arrested.

Suh Ambe refused medical attention and was transported to the Merrimack County House of Corrections for booking. He was charged with Felony Reckless Conduct by use of a Deadly Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated, and Resisting Arrest or Detention.

Suh Ambe was released on personal recognizance bail with a Merrimack County Superior Court date to be determined due to COVID-19.

Two lanes of I93 South in this area were shut down for approximately one hour during this incident.

No Troopers were injured on the scene.