Local man charged with murder in Poland

Justin Butterfield was charged Thursday after a body was discovered in the mobile home where he lived, the Sun Journal reported.

A local man is charged with murder after a body was found in a Poland trailer home Thursday morning.

Justin Butterfield, 34, of 14 Poplar Drive, was arrested Thursday evening, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said. The Sun Journal reported Friday that Butterfield was charged with murder.

Police have not released the name of the victim, but family friends told the Sun Journal that Butterfield's oldest brother, Gabe Damour, was killed.

Neighbors told the Sun Journal that Butterfield had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and said he was repeatedly hospitalized but then released.