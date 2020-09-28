'Lives and safety were put in danger': Portland police investigating 2 Sunday shootings

"Both of these shootings occurred in highly populated areas where a number of peoples lives and safety were put in danger," Lieutenant Robert Martin said.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred early Sunday morning. According to the department, the shootings don’t appear to be related and no arrests have been made.

The first happened just after 4 a.m. in the Riverton Park housing complex. A Riverton Drive resident called to report being woken up when he heard several loud noises and the sound of glass breaking. Police said several gunshots had been fired into the front of his apartment. There were four family members in the apartment sleeping at the time of the shooting but, according to police, nobody was injured.

A witness saw a possible suspect running from the area just after the shooting, and described the person as a Black male in his teens wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. According to police, the suspect fled toward the Wellesley Estates properties located at 1818 Forest Avenue.

The second shooting was reported at 11:30 a.m. by a High Street resident, who called police to the area of High Street and Park Avenue after seeing a subject fire a handgun at a person. The witness said he heard the sounds of loud argument coming from outside his apartment and when he looked outside, he said he saw two men arguing. He told police he then saw one of the men pull out a concealed handgun and fire a round toward the other man. It did not appear the bullet struck the man and both of them fled in different directions after the shooting.

The suspect in the second shooting is described as a tall Black man wearing a dark colored shirt and jeans. He fled on High Street toward Grant Street. The other man was described as a Black man wearing a black hat and long sleeved green shirt. According to police, he was last seen running toward Park Avenue.

"Both of these shootings occurred in highly populated areas where a number of peoples lives and safety were put in danger," Lieutenant Robert Martin said in a press release. "We are fortunate that neither of these incidents resulted in injury or a loss of life."