Freed! Last Livermore Falls family member released just after midnight. Officials say all family members are safe

The hostage-taker released the last person early Tuesday morning in Livermore Falls. Officials say all the hostages are now 'safe.'

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — Video shows a happy Livermore Falls family as members reunite after the day-long hostage situation closed a town section all day Monday. The last hostage was released just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Officials tell NEWS CENTER Maine they will hold an 11 a.m. press conference to provide updates on the hostage situation.

The ordeal began around 5:25 a.m. Monday when the Livermore Falls Police Department responded to a call of "forced entry" into a home on Knapp Street Monday morning, Livermore Falls Police Lt. Joseph Sage said.

Livermore Police Chief confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine that an armed man, who was known to the family, entered the home and took four people hostage. One of those people was able to escape.

LIVERMORE FALLS HOSTAGE FAMILY REUNION

Sage said the Maine State Police TAC team was called in to negotiate. An armored tactical truck and officials from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office also arrived at the scene early in the day.

NEW: @MEStatePolice and Livermore Falls Police will be holding a press conference this morning at 11:00 a.m. proving details on the hours long hostage situation/standoff on Knapp St. @newscentermaine — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) March 9, 2021

According to several sources, law enforcement help came from across New England, including special units from Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

One Massachusetts law enforcement source said they supplied local officials with equipment that was not available in Maine.

Debbie Pratt, a neighbor who said she knows the family that was held, said she saw everything happening early Monday morning when police arrived on scene and texted the owner of the house.

#BREAKING police say the last hostage in Livermore Falls is out and safe. @newscentermaine — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) March 9, 2021

"And like I said I saw everything that was going on and I texted him, I said 'Ken what's going on? I see lots of police around,'" Pratt said, "and he never texted me back, and then I heard it was actually him and I was like oh my god!"

The situation became more unclear as rumors circulated that a bomb had been placed at a local school.

A neighbor who claims to know the family being held hostage tells me she knows the family well and can’t believe what’s happening. “I texted him this morning and I asked him what’s going on, there is a lot of police around, and he never answered me back.” @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/0VTJ7Z1ylx — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) March 8, 2021

Spruce Mountain School District Superintendent Scott Albert said he heard from the school resource officer around 10 a.m. that the suspect "might have placed a bomb in one of our schools, so we went through our protocol, dismissed all of the kids, and got them all home," Albert said.