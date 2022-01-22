Lisbon police ask for help in finding armed robbery suspect

The Lisbon Police Department said a white male is suspected of using a gun to steal money from the Rusty Lantern at 689 Lisbon Street on January 22 at 5:50 a.m.

LISBON, Maine — The Lisbon Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect of an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning.

Ryan McGee, chief of the Lisbon Police Department, said in a press release that the robbery happened at 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, January 22 at the Rusty Lantern at 689 Lisbon Street in Lisbon Falls. According to the store clerk, a man took out a gun and demanded everything. He then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the press release, the suspect is more than six feet tall and was wearing a bright yellow Under Armor sweatshirt. He also had on a blue ski mask, gloves, and dark-colored pants. McGee later informed the press that the suspect is Caucasian.

The Androscoggin Sheriff's Office, Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office, and Topsham Police Department also responded to the scene to help with the search. Crews are still looking for the suspect.

McGee asks anyone in the Lisbon Falls area who has a video camera to please review footage from overnight for any information related to the robbery.